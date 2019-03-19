Leyland man wanted after hit and run in Preston city centre

A man from Leyland is wanted by police after a hit and run in Preston city centre.

Peter Hull, 30, from Leyland, is wanted in connection with a hit and run in Corporation Street, Preston on February 25.

A pedestrian suffered serious chest injuries in the collision and had to be taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Hull is described as white, around 5ft 9ins, of slim build, with short, shaven, dark hair which is receding at the front.

PC Stuart Hart, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man from Leyland.

"We would like to speak to Hull and are asking anybody who sees him or knows where he may be to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact the investigating officer by emailing 4031@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, quoting log number 0003 of February 25.