Leyland pensioner seriously injured after being struck by BMW at pedestrian crossing

A 67-year-old man has suffered serious head injuries after being struck by a car whilst crossing a road in Leyland.

The man was hit by a BMW 318D around 6.35pm on Friday December 28 at the pedestrian crossing near the Shell garage in Wigan Road, Leyland.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a head injury where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Sgt Malcolm Bell said: “We need anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision to come forward.

“The pedestrian was crossing the road with a group of people as it happened and so hopefully people will remember seeing him with them.

“If you have any information, please speak to us."

You can email 2102@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident reference 1209 of December 28.