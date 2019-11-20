Leyland prisoner who was on the run for 10 weeks is back behind bars

A thug who fractured a paramedic’s skull with a baseball bat absconded from prison because he felt his family were under threat, Preston Crown Court heard.

Lewis Westwood, previously of Hillbrook Road, Leyland, was jailed at Preston Crown Court for eight years in 2014 for grievous bodily harm with intent.



David Clarke, prosecuting, said Westwood had been recalled to prison on March 8 last year for breaching his licence conditions following his release from that term.

He said he absconded from open conditions at HMP Kirkham on August 4.



Westwood was on the run for 10 weeks before his arrest in Leyland on October 19.



Preston Crown Court was told at the time, his mother was also serving a jail term, and he said he had received threats due to what she had been doing and feared his sister would be subjected to violence.



Judge Robert Altham said: “It’s right to say he was at large for a long period of time which I take to be significant aggravating feature of this case.



He imposed eight months in prison, which will be served alongside Westwood’s existing term.



He is due to be released in January 2022 from the jail term for the paramedic attack.