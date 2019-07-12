Leyland woman Stacey Ball jailed for harassing elderly residents at housing scheme

A woman who breached an anti social behaviour injunction by harassing elderly people at an independent living scheme has been jailed for 13 days.

Stacey Ball, 43, of no fixed abode, was arrested by police fter being found in an elderly resident’s home in Greenwood Court, Leyland, from which she had previously been banned from entering.

Ball was given an injunction in May this year after persistently harassing and abusing the trust of older people who live there.

The order prevents her from entering the scheme on Herbert Street in Leyland which is owned by Progress Housing Group and provides people aged 55 and over with a manageable and secure home of their own.

She admitted to entering the scheme whilst banned, and was sent to jail for 13 days for breaching an anti-social behaviour injunction.

Ms Ball was also given a clear warning that if she goes back to Greenwood Court, she will be arrested again and taken back to court.

Circuit Judge Beech, sitting at Preston County Court, said the maps provided by Progress Housing Group clearly defined the areas that Stacey Ball was not allowed to enter and that she had been warned that she would face time in jail should she violate this ban.

After the case Tammy Bradley, deputy executive director at Progress Housing Group, said, “Progress Housing Group work closely with Leyland Neighbourhood Policing Team to ensure that the safety and wellbeing of our tenants is paramount.

"In this instance the Leyland Neighbourhood Policing Team responded in a robust manner to help safeguard the residents of Greenwood Court in Leyland.

"We will continue to work in partnership with our local neighbourhood policing teams to uphold the rights of our tenants to live in peace and without the worry of harassment and nuisance behaviour."