LIVE UPDATES: Woman's body found in Ribbleton, 25-year-old Preston man arrested A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Preston. Police were called at 2am today (7 February) to reports of an altercation on Pope Lane, Ribbleton.Follow our live blog for breaking news and updates... A murder investigation is underway in Ribbleton after a woman's body was discovered near Pope Lane this morning.