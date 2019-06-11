Lostock Hall shoppers urged to check their bank accounts after card cloning device is found at cash machine

Shoppers in Lostock Hall are being urged to check their bank accounts after a card cloning device was found at a cash machine.



Staff at the Spar shop in Victoria Terrace raised the alarm after a device was found fitted to the ATM outside the store this morning (Tuesday, June 10).

The Spar store in Victoria Terrace, Lostock Hall

After reviewing their CCTV, the Spar store posted an image of the alleged suspect on their Facebook page.

The picture allegedly shows a man in the act of tampering with the cash machine, which is operated by Note Machine.

The device was fitted late last night (Monday, June 11), but has since been removed and reported to police.

The post read: "Please can anyone help us identify this man who was involved in tampering with our cash machine and installed a money catching device last night."

People who have used the machine to withdraw money between 8pm last night (Monday) and 10am this morning (Tuesday) are advised to contact their bank to check for any suspicious activity.

Staff at the Lostock Hall Spar declined to comment further on the incident.

Lancashire Police and ATM operators Note Machine have been approached for comment.