Man accused of belittling and hurting former Leyland tanning firm owner and taking her cash to fund a gambling addiction

A businesswoman gave up her tanning salon as a result of domestic abuse, a court heard.

Roofer Mark McCarron denies 10 charges relating to the emotional, physical and financial abuse of his former partner and her daughter in Leyland.

Preston Crown Court



The 26-year-old, now living in Cumbria, is alleged to have made belittling comments about the woman's appearance, got her to change the way she dressed, limited her contact with family and friends, and one point deleted all the contacts on her phone causing her to become a “shadow of her former self”.



He is accused of controlling or coercive behaviour, four counts of fraud by false representation, putting a person in fear of violence, wounding, causing actual bodily harm, assault, and robbery.

Controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship is a relatively new offence introduced in 2015 to tackle domestic abuse.

It closes a gap in the law around patterns of controlling behaviour in an ongoing relationship between intimate partners or family members, and carries a maximum sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment, a fine or both.



In a statement referred to during the trial opening the woman said: “He would just get angry and lash out. I would get regular beatings off him and digs off him which left me battered and bruised.



“If he was not happy he would make himself feel better by beating me.”



The court was told on one occasion he had accused her of having an affair and punched her, causing the loss of two front teeth.



The prosecution also allege he knocked her unconscious after a row about a woman he said he had been ‘flirting with him’ and in another incident he is said to have thrown a bottle of Lucozade at her, splitting her lip.



McCarron is also accused of fraudulently taking thousands of pounds the money from bank accounts of the woman and her daughter to fund a gambling addiction.

(proceeding)