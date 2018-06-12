Man admits plot to murder Lancashire MP

An alleged National Action member has admitted plotting to murder a Lancashire MP.

Jack Renshaw, 23, of Skelmersdale, bought a Gladius Machete to kill West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper last summer.

On the opening day of his trial, Renshaw pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism as well as making a threat to kill police officer Victoria Henderson.

Judge Mr Justice Jay directed the jury to deliver a formal guilty verdict on the first two charges Renshaw faces.

He is on trial alongside Christopher Lythgoe, 32, from Warrington, who denies giving Renshaw permission to murder Ms Cooper on behalf of National Action on July 1 last year.

The pair, along with Garron Helm, 24, of Seaforth, Merseyside, Matthew Hankinson, 24, of Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, Andrew Clarke, 33, and Michal Trubini, 35, both of Warrington, also deny membership of the banned far right group.