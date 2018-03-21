Man arrested after Leyland Co-op robbery

A man has been arrested following a robbery at a Leyland convenience shop where staff were threatened with an axe and a crowbar, say police.

Police were called after the two armed men entered the Co-op on Dunkirk Lane at around 10pm on Tuesday, March 20 and made threats to staff.

The men are then reported to have made off with cash.

A police spokesman said: "We had a robbery at a shop in Leyland.

"Two men, armed with an axe and a crowbar, entered the shop and made threats to staff.

"They made off with a quantity of cash.

"One man was arrested on suspicion of robbery a few hours later.

"We are still searching for another man."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.