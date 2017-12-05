Man charged with drugs offences after police raid in Chorley

A man has been charged in connection with five drugs offences after police raided a property in Chorley.

Police swooped on a property in Beaconsfield Terrace on November 29 and discovered a stash of heroin, cocaine, MDMA and cannabis.

Stefan Parry, 23, of Merseyside, has been charged with five counts of drugs-related offences: three charges of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, one charge of possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and one charge of possession of class A drugs.

A police spokesman said in a post to Facebook: "We have recently executed a Warrant in the Chorley area and the above items were recovered. A male from the Liverpool area has now been charged with drugs offences.

"Visitors, who come to our area to commit crime are not welcome and we will do everything we can to bring them to justice."

Parry has been remanded in custody.