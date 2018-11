A man has been charged with plotting to blow up a mosque 'to avenge the death of Saffie Roussos'.

Steven Bishop, 40, of Thornton Heath, South London appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court yesterday as his case was sent to the Old Bailey.

He denies preparing for a terrorism act.

It is alleged that he plotted the attack in revenge for the death of eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, from Leyland, who died in the Manchester Arena terror attack.