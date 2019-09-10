Man charged with spate of burglaries in South Ribble is remanded to prison

A 21-year-old man has been remanded to prison after appearing at court charged with a spate of burglaries in South Ribble.

The man made his first appearance at Preston Magistrates' Court yesterday morning (September 9) following his arrest in Preston on Sunday afternoon.

He has been charged with a number of burglaries in South Ribble, including Longton and Walmer Bridge.

Lancashire Police has charged him with a total of four burglaries and six other linked offences.

Magistrates made the decision to remand the man to prison rather than release him on bail.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court again in the near future, where he will face the charges.