Man found unconscious outside Preston pub had been left for dead after assault

A man found unconscious outside a Preston pub at 4.30am is likely to have been the victim of an assault, according to police.



Detectives are appealing for information after a man was found unconscious outside the Old Dog Inn in Church Street in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police want to speak to this man after a man was found unconscious outside the Dog Inn, Church Street, Preston on Thursday December 20.

A concerned member of the public spotted the man sprawled on the ground outside the pub at 4.30am and called the emergency services.

Paramedics attended and discovered that the 29-year-old man had suffered serious head injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police are now investigating the incident and suspect the man might have been assaulted.

It is not known how long the man was unconscious outside the pub before help arrived.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Det Con Fabian Spence, of Preston CID, said: "It is possible that this man suffered these serious injuries as a result of an assault and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us.

"We are especially keen to speak to the man in the picture to see if he can hep us and I would urge him to come forward and speak to us, or if anyone knows who is is I would ask them to get in touch"

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0142 of December 20.