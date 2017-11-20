Man wanted in connection with violent shop raid in Leyland

Lancashire Police are hunting for a man after a shopkeeper and his wife were injured during a violent raid in Leyland.

Police were called to the shop robbery on Turpin Green Lane on Tuesday, November 14 at around 7.50pm.

Detectives say that a man was hit over the head with a hammer and suffered knife wounds to his hands after he tried to grab knives from one of the robbers.

An appeal has now been launched by police to trace Andrew Christopher Tomlinson, 32, who also uses the name Chris, following the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: "Andrew Christopher Tomlinson, 32, is wanted after a violent shop robbery.

"The shopkeeper suffered cuts to his hands after trying to grab two knives being held by one of the two offenders and was hit over the head with a hammer.

"Tomlinson – who has links to Accrington, Leyland, Chorley, Preston and Wigan – is also wanted on recall to prison after failing to return to his registered address in Aigburth, Liverpool last month as per his licence conditions.

"He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 9ins tall, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

"We would urge the public not to approach Tomlinson but to contact the police. If you have seen him, or know where he may be, please get in touch with us immediately.

"Similarly, if Tomlinson himself sees this appeal we would urge him to attend the nearest police station to talk to us before he makes matters worse for himself."

Anyone with information should call police on 01257 246190 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 1478 of November 14. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or (truncated)