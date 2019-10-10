Manchester Arena terror suspect due in court today: Here's why

The younger brother of the Manchester Arena bomber is due to appear at the Old Bailey to enter pleas to multiple charges of murder.

On May 22 2017, Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a suicide vest as music fans left an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring 260 more.

His younger brother Hashem Abedi, who was raised in Manchester, travelled to Libya before the attack.

The sibling, now aged 22, was later arrested in Tripoli and extradited to the UK in July.

He is accused of 22 counts of murder - one for each of the attack's victims.

Hashem Abedi is also charged with one count of attempted murder for all the other victims and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

The defendant allegedly made successful and unsuccessful attempts to buy bomb-making chemicals.

It is claimed he helped in buying a Nissan Micra to store device components and he made detonator tubes for use in the explosive.

The defendant, who is in custody, is due to appear before Mr Justice Baker today to enter his pleas.

A trial, due to go on for several weeks, has been provisionally set to start on November 5.

Salman Abedi's victims included Blackpool mum Jane Tweddle, 51, who was at the Manchester Arena to pick up a friend’s child from the concert..

Other Lancashire victims of the attack included Georgina Callander, 18,who was in her second year at Runshaw College in Leyland, near her home in Whittle-le-Woods.

Michelle Kiss, 45, a mum of-three from Whalley,died when she went to pick up her then 12-year-old daughter Millie,who survived.

Saffie Roussos, eight, from Leyland, was the youngest to die. Her mum Lisa and her oldest sister Ashlee Bromwich were injured but survived.