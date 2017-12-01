Manhunt launched after spate of thefts from vehicles in Adlington

A manhunt has been launched following a spate of thefts from vehicles in Adlington, say police.

Police have released images of three men they would like to speak to following the thefts which happened between 2-3am on November 29.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to these three males after a number of thefts from vehicles in the Adlington area of Chorley.



"The males may not be from the Chorley area."

Anyone with information should contact police via email at 7611@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or alternatively call 101 quoting crime reference: SC1709249.