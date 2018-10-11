Manhunt underway after woman left with 'several stab wounds to her chest' in rural Chorley

Lancashire Police have launched a manhunt after a woman was left with several stab wounds to her chest.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon around 5.45pm in Ashtrees, Mawdesley, where police were called by paramedics following reports a woman had been stabbed outside an address in the road.

Following enquiries, detectives want to trace John Cowley in connection with the attack

Officers attended and a 50-year-old woman was found at the scene with several wounds to her chest.

She was taken to hospital by air ambulance and is currently in a serious but stable condition.

Ashtrees in Mawdesley, the scene of the crime (Image: Google Maps)

Cowley, 63, is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with grey hair.

Police are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts and advising people not to approach him.

Det Supt Claire McEnery, of Lancashire Police, said: “We want to speak to John Cowley in connection with a very serious offence.

“I would urge anyone who has seen him, or a man matching his description, to contact police immediately.

“I would also urge John himself to hand himself in if he sees this appeal

“He could be carrying weapons and people are advised not to approach him.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1091 of October 10 or in an emergency or for an immediate sighting call 999.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.