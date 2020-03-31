Men from Preston and Leyland accused of blackmail and weapons offences

Two men have appeared before the courts in connection with an alleged blackmailing incident in Preston.

Haq Nawaz, of Robin Hey, Leyland, pleaded not guilty to blackmailing a 19-year-old man.

The 25-year-old defendant also denies possessing an imitation firearm that looked like a black gun.

His co-defendant Shezad Dad, of Fishwick Parade, Fishwick, Preston, entered a not guilty plea to blackmail.

The 40-year-old also denies a charge of threatening someone with an offensive weapon - a machete - in connection with the same incident.

The men, who were charged after a probe by Lancashire Police, both appeared before Preston Crown Court by video link from prison, where they are being held on remand.

Preston Crown Court is currently operating a limited schedule of legal hearings due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Barristers, prosecutors and defendants are appearing before judges by video technology such as Skype where possible, in a bid to stick to social distancing advice.

Judge Robert Altham adjourned the case until September 29, when the men are expected to appear there for a trial.

