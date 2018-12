Three men are being sought by Lancashire Police relating to offences carried out at a Chorley supermarket.

The three men are wanted in relation to theft and fraud offences that occurred at the Asda superstore off Clayton Green Road in Clayton-le-Woods.

Two of the men

The offences took place on Saturday, November 24, between 3pm and 4pm.

Police would like the public to email 8550@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log LC-20181123-0956 if they have any information.