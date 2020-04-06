Missing Chorley man with serious medical concerns 'absconds' from hospital

A 52-year-old man with serious medical concerns has disappeared from hospital in Chorley.

Police said they are urgently searching for Peter Williams after he absconded from Chorley and South Ribble District General Hospital on Saturday (April 4).

Peter had been placed under the care of medics due to a number of health concerns before he disappeared from his ward without warning.

Staff at the hospital do not believe that the 52-year-old has COVID-19, but they are concerned that he might be at risk due to other health issues.

Peter, who is currently of no fixed abode, has links to Chorley and Preston.

He was last spotted on CCTV at Chorley bus station at 6.11pm on Saturday, where he boarded the 125 bus to Preston.

A police spokesman said: "Medical Professionals are concerned regarding his medical conditions and may be at risk of harm due to these if he is not located.

"Medical Professionals do not suspect COVID-19 however."

Peter is white, 5' 5" tall and has a number of missing teeth.

He was last seen wearing a black top, blue jeans and a black sequinned belt.

If you see Peter, or have any information on his whereabouts, you can call police on 101, quoting log number LC-20200404-1220.