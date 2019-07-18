Missing Chorley schoolgirl, 14, returns home to her family after going missing from school

A missing 14-year-old schoolgirl from Chorley has returned home to her family.

A search was launched by police on Tuesday evening (July 16) after Ellie Hughes was reported missing.

Ellie Hughes, 14, returned home to her family in Chorley yesterday evening (July 17)

Ellie's family had become concerned for her welfare after the Parklands High School pupil failed to return to school after dinner.

But yesterday evening (July 17), Ellie's family confirmed that their daughter had returned home safe and well.

Ellie's mum Leanne said: "Thank you all so much for sharing our appeal regarding Ellie. My daughter is now home! I'm so happy. Thank you all again."