Missing man last seen at Royal Preston Hospital found

A 27-year-old man who went missing after he was last seen leaving hospital in Preston has been found.



Benjamin Scott-Thrale, who has links to Leyland and Chorley, was last seen at Royal Preston Hospital at around 6.45pm yesterday (Sunday, March 8).

Police launched an urgent appeal to find Benjamin after becoming "increasingly concerned" for his welfare.

But police have now confirmed he has been found and is receiving appropriate help.

A police spokesman said: "We can now confirm that 27-year-old Benjamin Scott-Thrale who was missing from Royal Preston Hospital yesterday has now been located and receiving appropriate help."