Missing teenager Brandon Fisher, 14, last seen running from car in Leyland

A 14-year-old boy last seen running from a car in Leyland is missing.

Brandon Fisher, who has links to Preston, has not been seen since 4.50pm on Tuesday, May 28.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: “Have you seen Brandon Fisher?

“He was reported missing after running from a car on Leadale Green, Leyland and hasn't been seen since.

“He knows people in Preston City Centre and may make his way there.”

The teenager is described as white, 14-years-old, 5'11" tall, slim build, brown medium length hair and was last seen wearing a navy blue Puma tracksuit and grey trainers.

If you have any information that may assist us with our enquiries, please ring 101 quoting Investigation 04/100802/19.