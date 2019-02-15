Missing Yorkshire schoolgirl believed to be in Bamber Bridge

A 16-year-old girl who disappeared from her family home in Sheffield is believed to be in Bamber Bridge.



South Yorkshire Police are asking people in the Bamber Bridge area to help find schoolgirl Argentina Sava after she was reported missing last night.

Argentina Sava, 16, from Sheffield, was last seen at around 12.25am on Friday, February 15. She is believed to have made her way to the Bamber Bridge area.

Argentina was last seen by her family at around 12.25am on Friday, February 15 at her home in Tinsley, Sheffield.

Her family, who are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare, believe she may have made her way to the Bamber Bridge area.

Argentina is described as around 5ft tall with short black hair. The clothing she was wearing is unknown, but it is believed she might have been wearing a skirt.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 21 of 15th February.