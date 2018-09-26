Mother of toddler Ellie May Minshull-Coyle to face manslaughter trial in Liverpool

A mother is due to appear in court in connection with the death of her baby daughter.

Ellie May Minshull-Coyle, who was 19 months old, died in hospital a short time after paramedics had been called to an address in Lostock Hall, near Preston.

Her mother, 19-year-old Lauren Coyle, of Collins Road, Bamber Bridge, near Preston, is accused of the tot’s manslaughter.

The alleged offence happened at an address on Ward Street in Lostock Hall, near Preston, on March 23 last year.

In addition, Coyle is accused of further charges of causing or allowing the death of a child, and two counts of neglecting or ill treating a child over a period between January 1 and March 23 last year.

Lancashire police officers were contacted at shortly after 9.30am last year by paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service, who were treating the toddler.

She was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital but tragically passed away a short time later.

A police probe was then launched into her death.

Two men are also charged in connection with Ellie May’s death.

They are Reece Hitchcott, 19, a former pupil at Brownedge St Mary’s RC High School, of The Fieldings, Fulwood, Preston, and Connor Kirby, 20, of Octavia Court, Huyton, Liverpool - formerly of Windrows, Skelmersdale.

Both men are accused of the same charges as their co-defendant.

All three defendants are expected to appear for a trial before Liverpool Crown Court which is due to begin next Tuesday, October 2.

A judge previously granted all three of them conditional bail.