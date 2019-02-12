Motorcyclist suffers head injuries after collision with telegraph pole in Bretherton near Leyland

A 51-year-old man has suffered head injuries after crashing his motorcycle into a telegraph pole in Bretherton near Leyland.

The man, from Southport, crashed his Kawasaki motorbike into the wooden pole in North Road shortly after 9pm on Thursday, February 7.

Police and emergency services attended the scene at 9.10pm and closed North Road for four hours whilst an investigation took place.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said the man had suffered a broken leg and head injuries. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for information and urging any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Oliver Jones, of Lancashire Police’s Tacticial Operations Team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Bretherton.

“A motorcyclist has suffered head and leg injuries and is currently being treated at hospital.

“If you saw happened, or saw the motorbike in the moments before the collision, please call us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 2324@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 1415 of February 7.