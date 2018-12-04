New CCTV image of sex attack suspect who is alleged to have assaulted two women within ten minutes

Detectives have released new CCTV images of a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted two women in Preston last week.

Between 10.10pm and 10.15pm on November 27, a 16-year-old girl was walking on Meadow Street when she was approached by a man close to the Catherine Beckett Community Centre. She said she was sexually assaulted.

The image was taken from The Fleece in Meadow Street, Preston.

Just five minutes later, police received reports that a 19-year-old woman had been approached and pushed to the ground on the car park of Home Bargains on Deepdale Road. She managed to escape and flee from her alleged attacker.

Police said they are 'particularly keen to speak to the man pictured'. The image is taken from The Fleece in Meadow Street.

He is described as Asian, 5ft 11in tall, of average build and was wearing a cream or light-coloured tracksuit.

Police are appealing for witnesses with a number of people in the area after the Preston North End vs Middlesbrough football match at Deepdale stadium.

Det Con Liz Sheard, of Preston CID, said: “Following extensive enquiries, we believe the two incidents are linked.

“A number of people were in the area around the time following the end of the Preston North End and Middlesbrough football match.

“We want to speak to the pictured man as part of our investigation. If you saw anything or recognise the pictured man, please get in contact with us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1406 of November 27.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org