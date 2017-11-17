New image in hunt for alleged attackers

Police have issued a new image of a man they would like to speak to following a scuffle in Preston city centre which left a 38-year-old with a serious arm injury.

Officers say the victim suffered “potentially life-changing injuries” in the incident in Church Street in the early hours of November 5.

They say the 38-year-old became involved in an altercation with two men at around 3.40am. All three started grappling before the victim fell to the ground with one of the men.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for a badly broken arm.

One of the offenders is described as 5ft 10in to 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with a dark fringe. He was wearing a grey and white hooded top.

A second man is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of large build with short brown hair.

Det Sgt Andrew Crook said: “The victim of this attack suffered a severe arm fracture which is potentially life changing.

“We’re looking for any information which could help us identify the offenders. If you recognise the man in the picture, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01772) 209796 quoting crime reference SA1717532.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.