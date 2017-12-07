Owner pleads for thieves to return poorly dog after theft from Rivington Services

A woman is appealing for information after her poorly dog was swiped by cruel thieves from motorway services.

Sophie Macaskill was travelling home to Manchester when her mini dachshund, Ruby, became unwell.

Ruby's owner is desperate for information following her theft

They pulled over at Rivington Services to clear up the mess and and tied Ruby up outside the entrance to the services.

It was then that the thieves struck.

And Sophie has revealed that she is desperate for news of her dog who is currently receiving treatment from a vet after recently being mauled by another dog.

The distraught dog owner said: "I'm just so anxious, I can't stop thinking about her, I keep waking up in the night - I'm just so incredibly worried about her.

Ruby was taken from Rivington Services

"She's not in great health and needs her medication and an operation. Obviously this is just worrying me even more.

"Ruby was sick in the car and I tied her up outside the services so I could use the toilets. She was there for a really short amount of time.

"I think the people who have taken her are very thoughtless and I don't know if they realise just how precious she is to me.

"If i could speak to them I'd ask them to please look after her and bring her back."

Sophie is now appealing for two boys and girls who she saw in a grey Audi A3 at the time of the incident to get in touch.

Police confirmed they were investigating reports of a dog theft from Rivington Services.

A spokesman said: "Ruby was last seen at Rivington Service Station on the M61, on Sunday when her owner went inside to use the facilities.

"We believe Ruby may have been stolen and are investigating."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting SC1709369 .