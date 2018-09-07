Paedophile who molested 3-year-old fails to get 'harsh' jail term cut

A paedophile who molested a three-year-old girl has failed to convince senior judges to cut his jail term.

Graham William Mansfield, of Carr Barn Brow, Bamber Bridge, was locked up for eight years at Preston Crown Court on April 23.

The 66-year-old was convicted of four counts of indecent assault, Mr Justice Holgate told London's Appeal Court.

His victim was as young as three when he molested her, the court heard.

His crimes have had a serious impact on the victim, who feels sick when she thinks about what he did to her.

Mansfield maintained his innocence to a probation officer and denied any sexual attraction to children.

He suffered a stroke in 2015, which has left him unsteady on his feet and with short-term memory problems.

His lawyers today argued that his jail term was far too harsh and should be reduced.

But Mr Justice Holgate, who was sitting with two other judges, said Mansfield's crimes were 'very serious'.

"A sentence of eight years properly reflects the totality and seriousness of this offending.

"There is no merit in this application for leave to appeal against sentence, which we refuse."