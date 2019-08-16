Pictures show disgraced Chorley commercial director's shopping spree with cash stolen from his employers

This is the company commercial director who has been found guilty of stealing more than £30,000 from his workplace- despite earning £75,000 a year.

Christopher Beddall, 41, of Victoria Road, Warley, Brentwood, Essex, used funds stolen from Town and County Piling (TCP) Ltd in Chorley, to buy a car, a motorbike, a British bulldog, an engagement ring, expensive watches, a holiday to New York, and a private registration plate, a probe found.

The Suzuki motorbike bought by Christopher Beddall, which firm says was paid for by his fraud



He denied two thefts totalling more than £28,000, an attempted theft of over £11,000, and fraud for more than £8,000 regarding a payment for a motorbike, but was convicted by jurors at Preston Crown Court.

Today, his former boss, Andrew Roberts said: “ We found out during the trial that Chris had set companies up in his wife Liane’s name with similar names to our suppliers to transfer the stolen money into, that way they would appear normal transactions on bank statements.



“After forensically checking his computer after he was dismissed.

Christopher Beddall, left, on a trip to New York with his partner, which firm says was paid for by stolen funds



“Amongst his Google searches were ‘Invoice Fraud’, ‘Invoice Fraud Court’, ‘Fraud using bank login’, ‘Fake Invoice scam’, ‘countries that don’t extradite’, ‘jobs in Barbados’, ‘jobs in Jamaica’, and ‘speedboats for sale’.



“ We were unable to verify any of his actual qualifications.



“The man is a prolific liar, a conman and a thief.



“The damage he did to the company during his short time there was tremendous.

The engagement ring given by Christopher Beddall to his partner, which firm says was paid for by stolen funds



“He has repeatedly tried to blame others and lied throughout the investigation and trial to cover up his crimes, thankfully though, justice has prevailed.”



Beddall started to work for the company in May 2017, controlling the company’s banking, payment to suppliers, and employee wages.



Judge Nicholas Barker warned Beddall they were serious crimes of dishonesty and to come to his sentencing prepared for a custodial sentence.”



He will be sentenced on September 20 at Burnley Crown Court.

Christopher Beddall on his wedding day



The firm has thanked police and the CPS.



