Police appeal for public's help to find wanted man with Lancashire ties

Police are searching for a man with Lancashire links in connection with the false imprisonment of a woman.

Waqas Younus, 32, is wanted in connection with an incident which occurred between August and September 2013. He was released on bail, but failed to return for further questioning.

Younus, who is originally from Pakistan, has links to Chorley, Manchester and London. It is believed that he may be working as a shop assistant.

An appeal for information on his whereabouts was broadcast on the BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow on Thursday, March 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumbria Police on 101.

Alternatively, if you prefer to remain 100 per cent anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.