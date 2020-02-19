Police charge man after officer is seriously injured following A6 pursuit in Whittle-le-Woods

A man and woman have been arrested after a police officer was seriously injured following a pursuit along the A6 in Whittle-le-Woods.



At around 12.45am yesterday (Tuesday, February 18) police were following a Citroen Berlingo car in Sheep Hill Lane, Clayton-le-Woods.

Officers pursued the car for around three miles before a stinger was deployed to stop the Citroen close to the junction of Preston Road and Dawson Lane in Whittle-le-Woods.



A police spokesman said: "As the Citroen slowed it veered across the carriageway and collided with a stationary police van, hitting a police officer standing by the vehicle.



"The officer suffered a broken arm and was taken to hospital for treatment, with a second officer, the driver of the van, suffering minor whiplash injuries."

Shaun Sergeant, 38, of Jedburgh Avenue, Bolton, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He has been remanded to appear at Preston Magsitrates' Court today (Wednesday, February 19).

A 34-year-old woman from Clayton-le-Woods was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, but has since been released.

Police said no further action will be taken against the woman.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) attended the scene to treat the two injured police officers.

An NWAS spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a traffic accident in Preston Road at 00.57am.

"We attended with an ambulance and a rapid response unit.

"One casualty, a male, has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital with an arm injury.

"No other injuries were reported."

The road remained closed for more than five hours whilst an investigation took place, before reopening at 6am.