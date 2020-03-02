Police 'concerned' for missing 17-year-old Chorley boy who has links to Blackpool and Lancaster

A 17-year-old boy has gone missing after he was last seen boarding a train to Manchester and police have launched an appeal to find him.



Police are becoming concerned about the welfare of Lewis Connoly, 17, who is missing from his home address in Buckshaw Village.

He was last seen boarding a train at Buckshaw train station bound for Manchester at around 11:05am today (March 2).

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for your help to find Lewis.

"Likewise, we would like to appeal directly to Lewis should he see this post, please contact us so we can make sure you are safe."

Lewis is described as a white male, 5ft 7in tall, with blonde hair and of a slim build.

(Credit: Lancashire Police)

He is believed to have links to the Manchester, Blackpool, Lancaster and Morecambe area.

If you have seen him or have any information, you can contact police by calling 101 quoting log reference number LC-20200302-0895.