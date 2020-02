An urgent appeal was launched after a man from Leyland was last seen in Bolton yesterday.



Lancashire Police were appealing for help to find missing Mark Stockbridge, 41, from Leyland.

But police have confirmed that Mark has been found "safe and well."

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Missing Mark, 41, from Leyland, has been found safe and well close to Sandbach in Cheshire this afternoon.

"Thanks for supporting our appeal."