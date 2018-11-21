Police express 'great concern' for welfare of missing Preston man

Police have expressed "great concern" for the welfare of a 31-year-old Preston man who went missing a month ago.

Steven Durand was reported missing from Hornby Avenue in the Brookfield area of Preston on October 28.

Officers say that following investigations it was established he had travelled to the Manchester area earlier in the month and was seen at the Bargain Booze store in Bolton Road, Salford, around 7am on October 20.

He was last seen later that day around 11am at a Premier Store in Agecroft Road, Manchester.

Despite several appeals for information, he has not been seen since.

Steven is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build with cropped dark hair. He walks with slight limp and has links to the Preston and Chorley areas.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

DC Loretta Munden said: “Steven has been missing for more than a month now and his disappearance is of great concern to us.

“We have managed to track his movements and believe he travelled to Manchester at some point before October 20. He has been seen on CCTV in the area on that day but since then we have had no sightings.

“We would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

“Similarly I would ask Steven, if he sees this appeal, to contact us and let us know where he is.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0820 of October 28.