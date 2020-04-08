Police flood Farington Moss estate and arrest burglary suspect armed with handheld catapult

The man was arrested after police swooped on an estate in Farington Moss following reports of an attempted burglary.



Police patrols flooded Farington Moss in the early hours of this morning (Wedneday, April 8) after reports of a man trying to gain entry to homes in the area.

Morley Croft, Farington Moss. Pic: Google

A number of officers responded to the call and the estate was soon flooded with patrols.

Shortly after 3am, whilst searching for a suspect in dark clothing, two officers found a man acting strangely in the back garden of a home in Morley Croft.

According to the officers, the man had tried to avoid detection by hiding among a row of trees.

But the suspect's bizarre attempts at camouflage did not fool the officers, who swiftly detained the man and searched him on the spot.

In his possession, officers uncovered tools commonly used for burglary, as well as a handheld catapult.

He has been arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and attempted burglary.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Officers rushed to Morley Croft in Farington Moss at 2.40am this morning (April 8) to reports that a man in dark clothing was trying house doors.

"Team 4 Response officers attended and flooded the area with patrols.

"Officers searched the area and at 3.07am, two officers discovered a male who matched the description provided by a member of the public in the back of a property along the road.

"He had been making a very poor impression of a tree.

"He was found in possession of a handheld catapult, which we believe has been stolen from a shed during the night.

"If you have a handheld catapult in your shed, and live nearby Morley Croft, please have a look to see if it’s missing.

"There have been a number of burglaries recently across Buckshaw Village and Leyland and we’re hoping this sends a message out to those at fault."

If you are missing a catapult, please email 5046@lancashire.pnn.police.uk with a description.