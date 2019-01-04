Police hunt Preston man after car crashes into building

Police are asking for help to trace a man after an incident in which a car collided with a building in Preston.

Officers say they want to speak to Miguel Di Palma, 21, after a report of violent disorder.

Police were called at shortly after 1am on Sunday December 23 to reports that a vehicle had collided with a building on Plungington Road and weapons had been produced.

Di Palma is described as white, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short light brown hair which is shaved at the sides.

He is from Preston and has links to the Avenham, Plungington and Fishwick areas.

DC Ian Zanelli said "We are appealing for any information leading to Di Palma’s whereabouts. If you see him, please do not approach him but contact us immediately.”

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old man from Preston was detained on suspicion of attempted section 18 assault and dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 16-year-old boy from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 38-year-old man from Preston, a 27-year-old man and a 17-year-boy, all from Preston, were arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or 01772 209935 quoting log 89 of December 23.