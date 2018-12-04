Police hunting for Preston machete attack suspect warn public not to approach him

A man who broke into a home in Deepdale and threatened his victim with a machete is wanted by police.

But the public are being warned not to approach the man as he is considered dangerous.

Michael Cooper, 29, formerly of Derby Street, Colne, is believed to be in the Preston area.

Michael Cooper, formerly of Derby Street, Colne, is believed to be in the Preston area.

The 29-year-old is wanted by police after allegedly breaking into a home on St Stephens Road in Deepdale on Sunday October 28.

Around 5.30am, two men entered the home and threatened the male homeowner with a machete.

A short time later, around 6am, a vehicle was vandalised in St Stephens Road and another man threatened with a machete.

We are appealing for information about a man wanted on suspicion of aggravated burglary and affray.

Cooper is described as white, 6ft tall, with short, dark-brown hair and green eyes.

He has links to the Deepdale and Ribbleton areas of Preston, as well as Colne.

Police are appealing for information and advising people not to approach him.

Sgt Scott Archer, of Preston Police, said: “Cooper is wanted in connection with two serious offences and this was a terrifying ordeal for the alleged victims.

“I would urge anybody who recognises Cooper to get in touch as a matter of urgency”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, (01772) 209729 or email: forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or

2954@lancashire.pnn.police.uk