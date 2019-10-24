Police identify two wanted pub goers after man has jaw broken in Leyland attack

Two men have been identified in connection with a violent assault outside a pub in Leyland.



Lancashire Police said it has established the identities of two wanted men following an assault outside The Railway pub in Leyland in September.

Two men have been identified in connection with an assault outside The Railway pub in Preston Road, Leyland on September 28. Pics: Lancs Police and Google Maps

No arrests have been made at this stage, but police said the men "will be spoken with in due course".

Police had been called by the ambulance service at around 1.35am on Saturday, September 28, after a 25-year-old man was attacked outside the pub in Preston Road.

The victim was initially punched by a man outside the pub before he was followed into Moss Lane by the attacker and another man.

The pair set upon the victim again, attacking him for a second time.

The 25-year-old victim needed surgery after suffering a fractured jaw and a fractured finger during the attacks.

Following a CCTV investigation, officers said they were keen to speak to the two men pictured, in connection with the offence.

Yesterday (October 23), Lancashire Police issued an appeal for help in identifying the men.

Detective Constable Laura Thornley, of Chorley Police, said: "We are keen to speak to two men after a 25-year-old was seriously assaulted in Leyland.

"I would encourage anyone who knows who these people are to contact police immediately.""

This morning (October 24), Lancashire Police confirmed that both men have since been identified.

"Further to our earlier appeal, two men have now been identified in connection with an assault in Leyland", said a police spokesman.