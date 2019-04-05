Police investigate sudden death of 35-year-old man in Lostock Hall

The sudden death of a 35-year-old man at a flat in Lostock Hall prompted a police investigation yesterday (Thursday, April 4).



Police and paramedics were called to a block of flats opposite the Pleasant Retreat pub in Watkin Lane at 12.20pm.

A 35-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of his death have not been confirmed.

A number of police cars and a CSI van were seen outside the building yesterday afternoon.

The building was later cordoned off as forensics investigated the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 12.20pm yesterday (April 4) to reports of a sudden death at an address on Watkin Lane in Lostock Hall.

"Officers and paramedics attended and sadly a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious."