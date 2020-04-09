Police investigating after two vehicles are set alight in Leyland

An investigation is underway after two cars were set alight in Moss Side, Leyland.

The Leyland fire crew was called to the scene in Robin Hey at 12.37am this morning (Thursday, April 9).

Firefighters found two vehicles ablaze, as well as some fencing.

The crew used two hose reels to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

No injuries were reported.

A joint investigation involving Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is underway.

Lancashire Police said no arrests had been made at this stage, but enquiries are continuing.