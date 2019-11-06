Police issue e-fit image after teenage woman approached by motorist who tried to get her into his car

Detectives investigating an incident where a woman was approached by a motorist while walking in the Ulnes Walton area have released an Evo-Fit image of a man they want to identify.

Between 5.30pm and 6pm on October 20 an 18-year-old woman was walking on Ulnes Walton Lane in the direction of Leyland.

A man driving a car, described as a silver, possibly old-style Vauxhall Astra, approached her, offering a lift home.

He then got out of the vehicle and approached the woman, touching her arm offering a lift home. The victim refused, with the driver making off in the vehicle towards Dunkirk Lane.

The man is described as Asian, aged in his early 30s, 5ft 5in tall, of chubby build, with short black hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a black top with grey, possibly black jeans and dark shoes.

Officers previously appealed for information last month and now have an Evo-Fit image (pictured) of a man they want to speak to in connection with the offence.

Det Con Deborah Parkinson, of Chorley CID, said: “We are keen to speak to this individual and believe someone will recognise him.

“While the woman has not been physically attacked, the man’s behaviour is unusual and a cause for concern.

“A number of enquiries have been conducted but at this stage we are no further on in attempts to identify this man.

“We believe someone driving a red lorry passed the incident and might have dashboard camera footage which showed what happened. If this was you, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 01257 246175 or email 3935@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting investigation reference 1280 of October 20.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.