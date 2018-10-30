Police issue security advice after Leyland intruder alert

Police have issued advice to worried householders after a series of alerts over attempted break-ins.

CCTV has been shared of a man caught trying doors on the Worden Park Estate, and one mum shared the horrifying story of an intruder who snuck into her house as her children slept upstairs.

Krissy Hodgkinson, a founder the Leyland Hub public Facebook group were the images were shared, said: “People are on alert. They are very much more aware of it and it seems to be this time of year."

Sergant Anthony Burgess, of the South Ribble Police Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Whilst there has been no significant increase in crime, there has been a recent spate of bicycle thefts around Leyland which we are investigating.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind the public to remain vigilant. Take crime prevention steps, such as securing your vehicles and bicycles when unattended, do not leave valuable items on show and take reasonable steps to secure your property.

“Please be conscious of your privacy on social media and the personal information you post.

“You can also follow the South Ribble Police Facebook or Twitter pages or sign up to’ In The Know’. This contains current and relevant information on crime, its prevention, other incidents and police activity.”