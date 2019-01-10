Police issue warrant for wanted Penwortham man

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Penwortham man in relation to a driving offence.

It is the third warrant issued for the arrest of Jamie Edward Ashton, 19, from Penwortham.

Jamie Edward Ashton, 19, is wanted on warrant for failing to attend court in relation to a driving offence.

Warrants were previously issued in July 2018 and December 2018, but Ashton has evaded police for over six months.

The 19-year-old, who has links to Leyland and Penwortham, is wanted after failing to attend court in relation to a driving offence

He is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with short ginger hair and green eyes.

Anybody with information as to his whereabouts should email warrants.lancashire@lancashire.pnn.police.uk