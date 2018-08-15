Police name man they want to speak to after two ‘violent’ Preston incidents

Police have launched an appeal to track down 34-year-old Leon Halsall who they want to speak to about two violent incidents in Preston.

Halsall, who was last seen in Hawthorne Drive, Ribbleton, is described as 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and a beard - although he may have shaved it off.

Officers say that on June 22 a woman was screamed at and grabbed by the wrists at an address in Ingol.

On July 12 the same woman was confronted by a man who was trying to climb through her upstairs bedroom window using a ladder. Police say the man became abusive, resulting in an altercation when she tried to stop him.

Sgt Scott Archer said: “We really need to speak to Leon Halsall about these incidents. If you have seen him, or know where he could be, please get in touch.

“Leon, if you see this appeal, please make contact.”

Call 01772 209729 or 01772 209783 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk with any information.

Alternatively you can call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.