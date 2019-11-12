Police search for missing Clayton Brook teen who disappeared 6 days ago

A teenage girl has been reported missing from home in Clayton Brook.

Faye Dallinger, 15, has been missing since Thursday, November 7 when she disappeared from home in Clayton Brook.

Faye Dallinger, 15, has been missing from her home in Clayton Brook since Thursday, November 7. Pic: Lancashire Police

She is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, with a slim build and long dark (almost black) hair.

Faye is known to have links to Chorley and Preston.

Officers are concerned about Faye and are asking anyone with any information on her whereabouts to phone 101, quoting log number 04/197126/19.

Police are also appealing directly to Faye and are urging her to get in touch and let them know that she is safe.