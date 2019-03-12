Police stop and search powers in place again tonight in Preston

Lancashire Police say a Section 60 authorisation is again in place in the Fishwick and St Matthews areas of Preston.

This follows an incident on Sunday where a 14-year old boy suffered knife wounds.

It is believed he had been attacked by a group of men on or close to Samuel Street.

A Section 60 gives police the power to search people or vehicles without suspicion in an area where we believe violence could take place.

They also have the power to require the removal of face coverings or disguises.

Police add that this should not overly concern people, saying: "It’s not about targeting people, it is about making sure we do all we can to keep people safe."

The powers are in place from 6pm today until 6am tomorrow and cover the areas shown.

Police were called at around 11.30pm on Sunday after the boy attended hospital with knife wounds to his arm, hand, leg and ankle. His injuries are serious but not life threatening.

Three men aged 21, 22 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent in connection with the incident.

The 21 year old has been bailed until April 8 pending further enquiries and the 22 and 24-year-old have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Following the stabbing in Preston, Section 60 powers were put in place in the Fishwick and St Matthews areas of the city last night until 6am this morning and during this time officers searched 55 people and 15 vehicles.

This resulted in two arrests.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession an offensive weapon and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A controlled drug.

Both remain in custody at this time.

Chief Insp Steve Sansbury, of South Police, said: “Our investigation is very much continuing into the incident from Sunday so please don’t be concerned if you see a heavier police presence. We will also be taking a proactive approach to knife crime – targeting areas where we believe there are issues and using the powers at our disposal.

“Last night’s Section 60 is just one example of the preventative action we are taking. I would like to thank the local community for their support of our work and would like to reiterate that this is not about targeting innocent people. The work we do is aimed at making sure we do all we can to keep people safe.

“If you are concerned about knife crime in your area, please speak up. We act on intelligence from our communities. If you’ve seen something suspicious please report it to us or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

This week police continue to support a week of action aimed at reducing knife crime.

Operation Sceptre, which runs to March 15, is a national campaign targeting knife crime and those who carry knives.

Anyone who is found carrying a knife and is intending to use it as a weapon – even in self-defence can be arrested, go to court and receive a police record or even a prison sentence of up to four years and an unlimited fine.

Knife bins are being used at police stations in Blackpool, Burnley, Preston, Morecambe, Fleetwood, Greenbank Blackburn, Chorley and Nelson, during the surrender where people can hand in any knives.

There are also two permanent bins at Skelmersdale.

Knives need to be safely wrapped in tape and newspaper before putting in the bins. If anyone is in possession of a knife and is unsure what to do about it, we would urge them to take this opportunity to dispose of it anonymously and safely.

Officers will also continue to carry out test purchase operations to ensure that retailers are not selling knives to people under the age of 18.

Police will also be targeting their ‘most wanted’ individuals.

Anybody with information about the incident on Samuel Street is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 1478 of March 10th.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.