Police 'very concerned' for missing Leyland man with links to Chorley and Bolton

An urgent appeal has been launched after a man from Leyland was last seen in Bolton yesterday.

Police are appealing for help to find missing Mark Stockbridge, 41, from Leyland.

Mark was last seen in Bolton yesterday (February 18).

Officers are also urging Mark to contact them immediately if he sees this appeal to let them know he is okay.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We are very concerned for Mark’s welfare, after he was last seen in Bolton yesterday."

Mark is described as around 6ft tall, of medium build with shaved hair.

Mark Stockbridge (pictured) is described as around 6ft tall, of medium build with shaved hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has links to Leyland, Chorley, Wilmslow, Stockport and Bolton.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1533 of February 18.

For immediate sightings, please call 999.