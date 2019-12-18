Police warning to Ford Transit owners after spate of thefts in Chorley and South Ribble

A warning has been issued to owners of Ford Transit vans after a spate of thefts in Chorley and South Ribble.

It follows the theft of a number of Ford Transit vans in recent weeks, where thieves are bypassing the ignition lock and driving them away without the need for keys.

Police say thieves are targeting Ford Transit vans across Chorley and South Ribble, including passenger vans, flat beds and tippers

Police said thieves are targeting all models of Ford Transit vans, including passenger vans, flat beds and tippers.

Inspector Chris Abbott, of Chorley and South Ribble Police, said: "We wanted to let you know about a number of vehicle thefts that have recently occurred across Chorley and South Ribble.

"The thefts specifically relate to all variants of Ford Transit Vans - including passenger vans, flat beds, tippers etc.

"Offenders gain access and drive the vehicle away without using any keys.

"Please be assured this is being thoroughly investigated and we will keep you updated.

"Together we will catch those responsible."

Lancashire Police are urging owners of Ford Transit models to take the following precautions to prevent theft.

- If possible, park in a locked garage or secure site

- Block the van in behind another vehicle if parked on a drive

- Park in a well lit area, covered by CCTV if possible

- Consider the use of a steering wheel lock or other manual security / immobilisation device

You can report any suspicious activity to the police on 101, or if an offence is occurring, on 999.